Shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Baton Rouge on October 7.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Duke Street at North 26th Street around 12:45 p.m.

Responding officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital. At last check, the victim was in critical condition.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

