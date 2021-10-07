Shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Duke Street at North 26th Street around 12:45 p.m.
Responding officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital. At last check, the victim was in critical condition.
Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.