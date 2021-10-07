Shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Duke Street at North 26th Street around 12:45 p.m.

Responding officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital. At last check, the victim was in critical condition.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

