Port backups on West Coast causing some delays locally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Port backups on the West Coast may not be impacting the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, but suppliers are still recommending you make your big purchases sooner rather than later.

Baton Rouge area stores and businesses are preparing for a busy holiday season.

But chamber officials say port backups on the west coast could impact how soon you get those gifts.

“Until our supply chain gets back to normal due to covid, due to the backup in the Suez canal, all of these factors, until it gets back to normal, we’re going to experience the shortages,” senior vice president of business intelligence for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Andrew Fitzgerald said.

Shortages are something stores like California closets are having to plan ahead for.

“We don’t produce anything until it’s actually sold, so for us it’s not like we’re inventorying things months and months ahead, we provide things for the client that are very custom,” owner of California Closets, Joe Lindenmayer said.

Lindenmayer said even though they get a lot of their items from North America, some of their suppliers get materials from overseas.

“There’s definitely a dotted line between everybody for one reason or another it seems,” Lindenmayer said.

At the showroom, they are asking customers to be patient and plan ahead.

“You definitely don’t want to wait until the last minute so if you know that you need to do something and if your deadline is several months down the line don’t wait come in now let us go ahead and put everything together for you so that we can still help you meet deadlines whenever possible,” showroom liaison Tanisha Mitchell said.

Port of New Orleans officials said because of the delays on the west coast, they are trying to get the word out that they are a good alternative to those ports.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.