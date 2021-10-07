Ask the Expert
Pleasant mornings, warm afternoons into the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A quiet weather pattern will remain in place for the next several days as our region remains between an upper-low to our north and high pressure to our south. Pleasant morning starts in the low to mid 60s will give way to warm, but dry afternoons in the mid to upper 80s. Those afternoon temps are a bit above normal for early October, but the silver lining is that humidity levels shouldn’t be too terribly high.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 7
Otherwise, we’ll continue to enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions into the weekend. The forecast looks good for Friday night’s Live After 5 and any other outdoor plans you might have this weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 7
Into next week, a returning southerly flow will mean a return of humidity and at least some small rain chances. I’ve got a 20%-30% chance of showers daily through the week, but no major rain events in the 10-day forecast. The ‘muggies’ will be back, with morning starts generally in the upper 60s and afternoon highs continuing to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 7
In the tropics, we continue to track an area of disturbed weather off the southeast U.S. coastline. The National Hurricane Center lists development chances at 20% over the next 5 days, with strong upper-level winds largely expected to limit its development potential over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 7
