Paragon Casino officially launces sports betting

MARKSVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Paragon Casino and Resort has officially launched sports betting in Louisiana.

Paragon Casino and Resort in Marksville Louisiana is the state’s first sports betting operation to open.

New Orleans Saints legend Joe Horn was there to kick off the big event.

“First class as everyone can see. I’m excited to be here. So when they called me I told Marshall 3 months ago, when it happens, give me a call, and I’ll be there waiting. So I’m happy to be here, with everyone,” said Horn.

Horn entered the “Draft Room” to make his bets.

The “Draft Room” has state-of-the-art seating, video walls, betting counters, and kiosks.

Horn felt confident in his picks, the bet was a 7-team parlay.

Even Lt. Billy Nungesser stopped by to join in on the fun.

