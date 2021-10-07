Ask the Expert
LSU’s two-time All-American corner Derek Stingley out indefinitely

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU two-time All-American cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. had a procedure performed on his foot, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Stingley has missed the last two games due to the foot injury that occurred in fall camp and an injury he reaggravated during the week before the Mississippi State game.

Orgeron said there is no timetable on Stingley’s return to the field.

“I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans,” Stingley Jr. said. “I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”

A product of The Dunham School is projected as a top five pick for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. During LSU’s National Championship run in 2019, Stingley ranked second in the nation in passes defended and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was the SEC Newcomer of the Year. He was also a unanimous All-American selection.

In 2020, he recorded 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, and broke up five passes. He was named first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

