LSU president update on COVID mitigation measure

(WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate provided students, faculty, and staff with an update on the status of the university’s COVID mitigation strategies.

The following is information from LSU President Dr. William Tate:

First, I want to thank the majority of students, faculty and staff who have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of today, more than 83% of students and 75% of faculty and staff have let us know that they’re vaccinated. This has been crucial to our success thus far and helping to keep our community safe and healthy.

Those who are not vaccinated are undergoing regular testing, and wastewater testing of residential halls is ongoing to help us identify cases before they spread.

Active COVID cases continue to decline in our community, proving that what we’re doing is working. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re in a good position thanks to your efforts.

These positive trends have allowed us to slowly return to a more normal campus experience and have activities like Fall Fest, which I’m looking forward to next Friday.

Keep up the good work, and let’s enjoy the rest of this semester together.

Sincerely,

William F. Tate IV

LSU President

