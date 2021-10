BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-10 East is closed before Whiskey Bay due to a vehicle fire on the Basin Bridge Thursday morning, according to DOTD.

I-10 East is closed at Mile Marker 126 (before Whiskey Bay) due to a vehicle fire. Traffic congestion has reached one mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 7, 2021

I-10 East is CLOSED before Whiskey Bay due to a significant vehicle fire on the Basin Bridge. Alternate route needed if headed from Lafayette to Baton Rouge.



More >> https://t.co/W7fwN8Aoak pic.twitter.com/vE98DwRRag — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) October 7, 2021

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if heading from Lafayette to Baton Rouge.

Here's a look at the large amount of smoke emanating from that vehicle fire on I-10 E on the Basin Bridge near Whiskey Bay. Flames were more evident a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/uCbafY2DxC — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) October 7, 2021

