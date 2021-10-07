Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride cycles to BR to honor those lost in the line of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been a long journey for these cyclists. They ride at least 60 to 90 miles a day, but with each mile both feet pedaling; they’re looking back to honor the lives of lost first responders.

“We would all give anything to have them back with us, so the best thing we can do is remember them and to never forget,” says Scott LaBree who rides with the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride.

LaBree has been riding with the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride since 2001, and today he and his group are riding here to Baton Rouge to honor Lieutenant Glenn Dale Hutto, Trooper George Baker, and Agent Kaitlin Cowley.

Cyclists from the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride pray and talk about those the community has lost in the line of duty.v (WAFB)

“Well, the back of our jerseys are the names of everybody we are riding for, and that’s done purposely as we’re riding. We are looking at whoever’s in front of us, and we are reading those names. We are thinking about what they gone to,” adds LaBree.

For the Hutto Family, they are glad for cyclists like LaBree because they don’t want the public to forget what Lt. Hutto did for his community.

“He took charge that’s what he was doing that day when did, he was protecting them and he was going first. You know, he was doing what Dale does, protecting people,” says Jamie Collins who is the sister of Lt. Hutto.

Lt. Hutto served on the force for 21 years, but last year he was shot while following a domestic violence homicide case.

“I want the support for him, I don’t want anybody to forget his sacrifice or what he did. No officer any of these officers, all of these people here supporting their officer, none of them ever need to be forgotten by the public, adds Collins.

The Hutto Family gathers to remember their beloved Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto. (WAFB)

It’s why the Gulf Coast Brotherhood rides from city to city, to honor the fallen, and to give families like the Huttos closure.

The group will be traveling across to remember other fallen heroes.

The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride schedule. (WAFB)

