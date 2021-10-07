Ask the Expert
Flash flooding having major impacts across central Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Central and Eastern Alabama are seeing major flash flooding across the area. Authorities are asking you not to travel unless you are in an area impacted by flooding.

Officials in Hoover say flooding in several areas have caused stranded vehicles and water rescues. Authorities says they’ve seen flooding on Stadium Trace Parkway and Flemming Parkway, in the 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West, and Regions Drive and Riverchase Parkway East.

The flooding caused the Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments to evacuate. Lt. Mark Shannon with the Homewood Fire Department says they have asked residents on both levels to leave.

Some cars across the area have been completely in submerged in water, with many roads impassible. Hotels on Highway 119 in Pelham have been booking more rooms, as some weren’t able to make it home.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 5:00 a.m. We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

