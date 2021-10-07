Ask the Expert
Entergy tips on Utility Scam Prevention

(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy officials say scammers are ramping up their efforts following Hurricane Ida and has tips to help you avoid utility scams.

Entergy says a common scam occurs when the con artist calls and tells you that your electric bill payment is past due, and that your service will be disconnected if payment isn’t made.

As a reminder, due to Hurricane Ida, Entergy has suspended disconnects for nonpayment.

Entergy will never call you and ask for any form of payment over the phone. There is only one way to pay your Entergy bill over the phone or via credit card and that is ONLY through BillMatrix, a third-party vendor we use specifically for this purpose.

If you receive a phone call and begin to question for even a moment that you may have missed a payment, hang up and call us at 1-800-Entergy.

How can you protect yourself from falling victim to these scams?

  • Manage Entergy account and review account alert options to stay better informed by downloading the free Entergy smartphone app or visiting entergy.com to register for myAccount.
  • Only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay your bill.
  • Pay online – For no additional charge, securely log in to myAccount at entergy.com to pay bill online.
  • Pay by phone – pay bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling Entergy’s pay-by-phone provider, BillMatrix, at 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix charges a $2.95 service fee.
  • Walk-in payment centers – Want to pay in person? Pay bill by cash, check or money order at an authorized Quick Payment Center in your community. A convenience fee may apply.

