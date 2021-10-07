Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: BRFD searching for aggravated arson suspect

Decilia Williams wanted on charges of aggravated arson.
Decilia Williams wanted on charges of aggravated arson.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) is searching for a suspect who is wanted for aggravated arson.

Authorities are looking for Decilia Williams.

If you have information on the location of Williams please contact Crime Stoppers at at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

