CRIME STOPPERS: BRFD searching for aggravated arson suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) is searching for a suspect who is wanted for aggravated arson.

Authorities are looking for Decilia Williams.

Williams is wanted on the charges of aggravated arson.

If you have information on the location of Williams please contact Crime Stoppers at at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

