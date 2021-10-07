Ask the Expert
Change coming for some calls to 504 and 337 area codes

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a change coming for people whose home, business, or cellular seven-digit phone number starts with 988 and is located in the 504 and 337 area codes in Louisiana.

Starting at the end of October, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will transition from a 1-800 number to simply dialing 988.

What this means for you, specifically if your area code is 504 or 337, is that any time someone tries to dial your number locally, if they don’t start by entering 1 and the area code you’re in, the call to you will not connect.

What should you do?

Make sure people who need to reach you always include 1+ (your area code) when calling you from now on. If you utilize a medical alert device or home security system, those will need to be reprogrammed to dial out with 1+ (the area code) before the seven-digit number it calls currently.

