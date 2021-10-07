Ask the Expert
9-year-old struck by truck while exiting school bus in Belle Chasse

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A crash on LA 23 near Danos Lane Wednesday evening seriously injured a 9-year-old child who was exiting a school bus, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say the bus was stopped in the northbound lane with stop signs and flashing lights activated.

Gregory Valentine, 61, of Donaldsonville, was driving a 1989 Ford dump truck when he failed to come to a complete stop and swerved right onto the shoulder to avoid hitting the bus. In the process, the dump truck struck the 9-year-old child exiting the bus. The child suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment on the part of Valentine is not suspected, however, a voluntary blood sample was collected and standard toxicology tests are pending. Valentine was charged with Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, and Driving with a Suspended License.

This crash remains under investigation.

