Warmer than normal, but feels comfortable

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper level low continues to slowly drift north keeping South Louisiana open to seeing a spotty shower or two this afternoon. The vast majority will remain dry. The low should move out of range by tomorrow leading to a prolonged period of dry weather as high pressure builds to close out the week.

Pinpoint Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 6 (WAFB)

A subtle warming trend begins on Friday and carries over into next week. But don’t worry, humidity levels remain acceptable leading to a comfortable feeling weekend.

9News weather 10-6-21 rain chances (9News weather 10-6-21 rain chances)

Temperatures through the extended forecast will be slightly above normal. But humidity levels will remain in the comfortable zone through the weekend. The weather will also be dry through the weekend, so your outdoor plans are a go!

Rain chances (Jeff Morrow)

Then high pressure begins to move to our east opening the local area up to southerly flow and a return of Gulf moisture. A mid level disturbance will bypass us to the north on Monday which could prompt a few afternoon showers. A slight rain chance will exist for the entirety of the next work/school week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 6 (WAFB)

