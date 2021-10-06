Ask the Expert
SU Law Center alumnus obtains one of the largest verdicts of its type in state history

Robert Marionneaux of Marionneaux Law Firm.
Robert Marionneaux of Marionneaux Law Firm.(Southern University Law Center)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Pointe Coupee Parish jury has awarded more than $16 million to the family of a Maringouin man killed in March of 2020.

Charles R. Glaser Sr. died two weeks after the March 2020 crash with an 18-wheeler on U.S. 190 near Lottie in Pointe Coupee.

Southern University Law Center alumnus Robert Marionneaux of Marionneaux Law Firm represented the family of Glaser.

According to the post from Southern University Law Center, the $20.5 million is one of the largest verdicts of its type in state history.

“Recently, a Pointe Coupee Parish jury returned a record $20.5 million dollar verdict in the wrongful death and survival damage claim of a local community icon, Charles “Puddin” Glaser, Sr., an accident that took place in March of 2020,” said the post from the Law Center.

Marionneaux has lead counsel in numerous multi-million dollar jury verdicts in cases of wrongful death, catastrophic injury from negligent 18-wheeler operators, and automobile defect cases.

