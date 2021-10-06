SU Ag Center to host virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Ag Center will host a virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities.

Ronld Andrews, M.D., Pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer of Bring Back Louisiana will be featured as a guest speaker during the symposium series.

The virtual discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m.

