SU Ag Center to host virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Ag Center will host a virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities.
Ronld Andrews, M.D., Pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer of Bring Back Louisiana will be featured as a guest speaker during the symposium series.
The virtual discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m.
