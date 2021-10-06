Ask the Expert
SU Ag Center to host virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities

SU Ag Center to host a virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities
SU Ag Center to host a virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities(SU Ag Center)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Ag Center will host a virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities.

Ronld Andrews, M.D., Pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer of Bring Back Louisiana will be featured as a guest speaker during the symposium series.

The virtual discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

SU Ag Center to host a virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities
SU Ag Center to host a virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities(SU Ag Center)

