‘Social media has had an addictive pull;’ local experts explain what’s going on with Facebook & addiction to social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - c

The company spent the last two decades tweaking its site to help millions stay connected. But it’s how we got here, that’s raising some questions.

Former employee Francis Haugen testified before a Senate subcommittee Tuesday, about the need for greater oversight and transparency of Facebook, and the social media platforms the company is over.

Haugen believes the platform is motivated by profit and plays a role in harming kids and teens and spreading misinformation.

“Kids are saying, I am unhappy when I use Instagram, and I can’t stop.”

I came forward at great personal risk because I believe we still have time to act, but we must act now,” said Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower.

It’s no secret how much our lives revolve around social media apps like Facebook.

“One company goes down, it controls such a substantial part of the internet, it brought many businesses to a halt,” said Dr. Lance Porter, Director, Social Media Analysis & Creation Lab at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.

Just take Monday for example, when Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced that major outage.

“It was a pretty stark illustration of the power that they hold in our society, in terms of the information they control,” said Dr. Lance Porter.

The tech giant was trending again Tuesday, and not for a good reason.

When a whistle-blower told senators, Facebook prioritizes profits over user safety.

And harms young people by establishing habits early on with their algorithms.

“This has been a long time coming with Facebook,” said Dr. Lance Porter

Dr. Porter is a social media specialist and says Facebook needs to be more transparent about the content it’s sharing with children.

“Their algorithm is a closely guarded trade secret, but we need to know more about how that information is delivered,” said Porter.

“It’s just like cigarettes, teenagers don’t have good self-regulation. They say explicitly, I feel bad when I use Instagram and yet I can’t stop,” Frances Haugen said.

Local counselors agree that Facebook can sometimes be addictive to people young and old.

“Social media has had an addictive pull for people who have a tendency towards this addictive personality,” said Robin Cannatella, a licensed addiction counselor.

These women say social media can be a form of “process addiction.”

And a lot of people are dealing with it.

“Especially if I found myself picking up my phone every 5 minutes to see if a social media site was up and running (Monday). Maybe this was a good thing for some people who need to turn down their screen time if you will, as it relates to social media,” said Dr. Christi Brown, a licensed professional counselor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.