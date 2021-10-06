Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One killed in shooting on N. 36th Street, BRPD investigating

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of N. 36th Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, Anthony Thomas, 40, was found outside of his home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Thomas died at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide
Source: The 13th Gate
The 13th Gate ranked as one of top three scariest haunted houses in U.S.
SU Ag Center to host a virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities
SU Ag Center to host virtual seminar on health disparities and their impact on minorities
Baton Rouge General's Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch is Back!
Baton Rouge General's Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch is Back!