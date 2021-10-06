One killed in shooting on N. 36th Street, BRPD investigating
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in the 1700 block of N. 36th Street around 2:30 a.m.
According to a spokesman with BRPD, Anthony Thomas, 40, was found outside of his home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say Thomas died at the scene.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
