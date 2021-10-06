Ask the Expert
New Ascension Parish residents are moving in by the thousands

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to the U.S. Census, Ascension Parish grown by nearly 20,000 people in the last ten years.

“Living between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is another reason why we get the growth we’re getting right now, I think the movement is folks wanting to get out of the bigger cities, and we’re in the middle,” Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.

For many, schools are part of the draw of the suburbs, said Arceneaux.

“We’ve always said that here in Ascension parish we’ve got a wonderful school system and we still do, as well as great law enforcement, and we’ve got the Petro-Chemical plants so that brings in folks all the time,” Arceneaux said.

School board member Trey Gautreau Sr. said four out of the seven school board districts saw more than five percent growth.

“It’s important to make sure everybody is represented in their voting districts so it’s just for equality and this has been happening since the beginning of the constitution where we have to do a ten-year census and ensure that our voting districts are equitably represented across the population,” Gautreau said.

Plans for at least one new high school is already in the design phase to support the parish growth.

