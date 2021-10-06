Mainly dry, pleasant through the end of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mainly dry and pleasant weather pattern will take hold for the next several days in the wake of a weak cold front that moved through earlier in the week. Temperatures have only seen a slight drop behind the front, but somewhat lower humidity will provide at least some modest relief from the warm and humid conditions we’ve seen as of late.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 6 (WAFB)

For today, we’ll start out with generally clear skies and should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy into the afternoon.

The vast majority of us should stay dry today, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon, and I’ve got a 10% rain chance in the forecast to cover that potential. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Little change is expected through the remainder of the workweek into the weekend. Morning starts will be in the low to mid 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s under generally mostly sunny skies. Many if not most of us will make it through the weekend without seeing any rainfall.

Humidity levels will rebound next week and a slight chance of showers returns to the forecast. You’ll notice the muggier conditions as morning lows only reach the upper 60s.

The trend towards a quieter tropical Atlantic continues this morning. The only feature we’re tracking is an area of disturbed weather near the northern Bahamas that is given a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. But closer to us, the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean largely remain quiet.

