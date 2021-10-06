Ask the Expert
LSP employee placed on administrative leave after misconduct complaints from LSU student

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State Police employee is on administrative leave after an alleged incident with a Louisiana State University student.

The LSP employee was placed on leave last week with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the administrative investigation.

The complaint of the student involves an allegation of misconduct that took place while the LSP employee was working in conjunction with LSU.

Louisiana State Police say it is still early in their investigation and they are still conducting interviews to determine if any wrongdoing occurred.  The name of the trooper has not been released.

“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism,” said LSP.

According to LSU:

“We’re aware of an incident that occurred, the proper protocol was followed in reporting to the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX, and the Title IX process is currently being carried out,” said an official with the university.

