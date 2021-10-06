Gun found on bus at Glen Oaks High

The following is a press release from EBRSO.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The EBRSO School Drug Task Force responded to Glen Oaks High School this morning around 6:50 in reference to an gun found in the book bag of a 9th grade student left on the bus during a random bag search by administrators.

According to reports, school administration did a random search of students as they exited the bus. The 14-year-old 9th grader reportedly left his bag on the bus. Administrators found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the bag along with identifying information for the student. The student provided no further information. No threats were reported.

The 14-year-old male is charged with Illegally Carrying of a Firearm On a School property and Firearm Free Zone.

Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Students can also text “CS225″ plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

