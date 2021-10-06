Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to receive booster shot and updates on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 before receiving his COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot on Wednesday, October 6.

The Governor will be joined by will be joined by Louisiana Dept. of Health Sec. Courtney Phillips and Louisiana’s State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter for an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

AG Jeff Landry, others to hold news conference on historic opioid settlement
East Feliciana corrections officer arrested after trying to bring inmates contraband
East Feliciana corrections officer arrested after trying to bring inmates contraband
LSP employee placed on administrative leave due to misconduct investigation
LSP employee placed on administrative leave after misconduct complaints from LSU student
AG Jeff Landry, state Leaders discuss companies that manufactured and marketed opioids