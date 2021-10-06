Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBR Parish set to break last year’s record number of fatal overdoses; Louisiana AG announces $325 million coming to the state to help fight back

EBR Parish set to break last year’s record number of fatal overdoses; Louisiana AG announces...
EBR Parish set to break last year’s record number of fatal overdoses; Louisiana AG announces $325 million coming to the state to help fight back
By Austin Kemker
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, October 6 that the state would be getting the full $325 million dollars allocated to it through a settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors and Johnson and Johnson.

The money is set to go directly to communities hit hard by the opioid epidemic. It will come in payments to the state of $18 million over 18 years. The AG’s office said it could take at least a year before that money starts flowing in.

Once it does start, it will go to parishes like East Baton Rouge which is seeing significant increases in fatal overdoses year after year.

According to the coroner’s office, 242 people died of an overdose in 2020. Already as of Tuesday, the parish is has seen 239 fatal overdoses according to the District Attorney’s office.

“We don’t want this money that has been so hard and long term incoming, we don’t want it to go to potholes,” said Danny Schneider, the dad in Netflix’s “The Pharmacist.” “We want it to go to treatment and recovery and as much prevention as we can get.”

Schneider, who is from St. Bernard Parish, was in Baton Rouge for the AG’s announcement.

According to the AG’s office, the amount coming to Louisiana is expected to grow in the coming years as more lawsuits against opioid providers are settled.

“Now as these settlements come in, Louisiana is going to be prepared to just take these funds and put them into this pot and hopefully within the next 18 months we’ll have all of these programs out enrolling and we anticipate more dollars just coming in as more of these defendants keep settling,” Bill Stiles, Chief Deputy for the AG’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

What to do if someone you know is in a dangerous domestic violence situation
Domestic violence homicides grow in EBR, law enforcement and support groups remind victims that there is help
(Source: WAFB)
New Ascension Parish residents are moving in by the thousands
File photo of the LSP helicopter, prior to crash
LSP chopper crashes in Ascension
THE INVESTIGATORS: Parent furious after daughter punched by another child at daycare
THE INVESTIGATORS: Parent furious after daughter punched by another child at daycare