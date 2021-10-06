EBR Parish set to break last year’s record number of fatal overdoses; Louisiana AG announces $325 million coming to the state to help fight back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, October 6 that the state would be getting the full $325 million dollars allocated to it through a settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors and Johnson and Johnson.

The money is set to go directly to communities hit hard by the opioid epidemic. It will come in payments to the state of $18 million over 18 years. The AG’s office said it could take at least a year before that money starts flowing in.

Once it does start, it will go to parishes like East Baton Rouge which is seeing significant increases in fatal overdoses year after year.

According to the coroner’s office, 242 people died of an overdose in 2020. Already as of Tuesday, the parish is has seen 239 fatal overdoses according to the District Attorney’s office.

“We don’t want this money that has been so hard and long term incoming, we don’t want it to go to potholes,” said Danny Schneider, the dad in Netflix’s “The Pharmacist.” “We want it to go to treatment and recovery and as much prevention as we can get.”

Schneider, who is from St. Bernard Parish, was in Baton Rouge for the AG’s announcement.

According to the AG’s office, the amount coming to Louisiana is expected to grow in the coming years as more lawsuits against opioid providers are settled.

“Now as these settlements come in, Louisiana is going to be prepared to just take these funds and put them into this pot and hopefully within the next 18 months we’ll have all of these programs out enrolling and we anticipate more dollars just coming in as more of these defendants keep settling,” Bill Stiles, Chief Deputy for the AG’s office.

