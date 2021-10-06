East Feliciana corrections officer arrested after trying to bring inmates contraband

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, October 5 East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office received information of a corrections officer conspiring with inmates to bring contraband into the parish prison.

According to the investigation 32-year-old, James Sean Guillory of Ethel was trying to bring contraband into the parish prison.

Officers started an investigation looking into the claims and as a result of their findings Guillory was arrested and booked into jail on the following charges:

Introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Malfeasance in office.

Two parish prison inmates were also arrested, and an additional arrest of an inmate is anticipated.

“It is unfortunate for all when it becomes necessary for us to arrest someone we thought of as one of our own. Through his actions Guillory violated the sacred trust of his fellow employees, the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and most importantly the citizens of this Parish he had sworn to serve and protect. Nothing is more reprehensible. My office does not and will not tolerate illegal or immoral behavior by our employees. As evidenced by this event such behavior will be delt with swiftly and forcefully by my office. The findings of our investigation are being turned over to the District Attorney for his review,” said Sheriff Jeff Travis.

Guillory had been an employee for one year. Following his arrest yesterday he was fired and is no longer an employee of this agency.

