Capitol High senior awarded $5,000 scholarship from NFL Player

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Capitol High School senior has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship, thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver, Juju Smith-Schuster.

Out of thousands of applicants, Darian Colligan was one of four selected winners awarded a scholarship from the JuJu Foundation.

Darian Colligan (The JuJu Foundation)

Colligan says after high school she plans to study Computer Engineering.

“A few years ago I decided I wanted to further my education at a prestigious HBCU, but I didn’t know how I was going to be able to afford it. I was raised by a single mother with four children, which limited the amount of resources she had. My senior year of high school I graduated as valedictorian and the captain of the volleyball team, but neither one earned me a scholarship. I took out a few loans to cover my tuition, but it still wasn’t enough. I started to panic and then I received an email saying that I won the JuJu Foundation scholarship. It paid off the rest of my tuition and I am so grateful for that. I am able to pursue my dream career and the JuJu Foundation made it possible,” she said.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is an all-star NFL receiver, becoming the youngest player ever to reach 2,500 career-receiving yards. Off the field, JuJu supports youth through his charity, the JuJu Foundation. Since 2019, the foundation has been committed to philanthropic efforts such as supporting Pittsburgh’s local charities and children in need. The JuJu Foundation Scholarship was created to help students facing financial burdens. Each recipient receives $5,000 toward their education.

In addition to Colligan’s award, three other students received a $5,000 scholarship, bringing the total amount awarded from the JuJu Foundation to $20,000.

Those winners include Fernando Ramirez from Azusa, Calif., Phillip Sandoval from Albuquerque, N.M. and Damien Massey from Lawrenceville, Ga.

Fernando Ramirez (The JuJu Foundation)

Phillip Sandoval (The JuJu Foundation)

Damien Massey (The JuJu Foundation)

“Darian, Damien, Fernando and Phillip all submitted amazing essays for The JuJu Foundation Scholarship. It is an honor to be in a position to help them pay for college through Bold.org and the JuJu Foundation. I am so grateful to be a small part of their journey as they pursue their education and career,” JuJu Smith-Schuster stated.

To learn more about the JuJu Foundation,

