Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Burrow’s primetime performance earns him AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) quarterback Joe Burrow earned his first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4).

On Thursday Night Football, Burrow threw for a pair of touchdowns and 348 yards.

He also set career highs for completion percentage (78.1) and passer rating (132.8) in the Week 4 primetime matchup.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick orchestrated the second half surge to overcome a 14-0 deficit.

Burrow completed 17 of 20 pass attempts for 253 yards in the second half alone. His two touchdown passes also came in the final two quarters.

The Bengals scored on all of their possessions in the second half to win the game, 24-21.

Burrow joins fellow teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Evan McPherson to win weekly awards this season.

Burrow will look to continue his stellar play when one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers brings the Green Bay Packers (3-1) to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

The Week 5 contest between Cincinnati and Green Bay starts at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Steph Curry and the Shell Norco facility
Steph Curry’s ‘Cancer Alley’ documentary follows St. James residents
Former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn speaks with reporters after becoming the first person to...
Paragon Casino brings sports betting to Cenla
Liberty defensive end Lester Jones (4)
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Liberty DE Lester Jones
Sports betting in Louisiana
First bet placed by Saints Legend Joe Horn
Sports betting in Louisiana
Sports betting in Louisiana