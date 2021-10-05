Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

What you need to know about resources through Crisis Cleanup after Hurricane Ida

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Baton Rouge created a Home Cleanup Hotline to support survivors of Hurricane Ida.

Survivors needing assistance at their residence can call 844-965-1386.

State and local officials have approved the distribution of this number to help volunteer response groups know where they are needed most.

Church, community, school and other groups utilize the information from the Crisis Cleanup Hotline to organize their efforts and bring relief to Southern Louisiana and Mississippi.

Work orders are generated for:

  • Fallen tree removal
  • Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal
  • Tarping Roofs
  • Mold Mitigation
  • Debris removal

Crisis Cleanup is free, and volunteers from around the country are answering calls from survivors.

Reporting the Crisis Cleanup Hotline does not guarantee assistance. Still, with the collaboration of over 1,800 volunteer organizations, the Crisis Cleanup Hotline has helped more than 80,900 homes and businesses find the helping hands needed to get on the path to recovery.

The hotline has been vital in cleanup efforts after many hurricanes, including Cristobal, Laura, Delta, and Sally.

Emergency calls should be directed to the appropriate local emergency management service.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said they will be donating a portion of remaining supplies to the First Baptist Church in La Place. They have a “store” set up where people can come and get needed supplies for free.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

Greenwell Springs Road house fires.
One person escapes house fire on Greenwell Springs Road
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Trending drier, more comfortable for the rest of this week
Mixed reaction to new 'Parent Choice' quarantine option in Louisiana schools; Will your child's...
Mixed reaction to new ‘Parent Choice’ quarantine option in Louisiana schools; Will your child’s school comply with new guidelines?
The Superdome as seen before the 2006 homecoming game after Hurricane Katrina.
The homecoming game that likely changed the history of the Saints organization