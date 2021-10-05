What you need to know about resources through Crisis Cleanup after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Baton Rouge created a Home Cleanup Hotline to support survivors of Hurricane Ida.

Survivors needing assistance at their residence can call 844-965-1386.

State and local officials have approved the distribution of this number to help volunteer response groups know where they are needed most.

Church, community, school and other groups utilize the information from the Crisis Cleanup Hotline to organize their efforts and bring relief to Southern Louisiana and Mississippi.

Work orders are generated for:

Fallen tree removal

Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal

Tarping Roofs

Mold Mitigation

Debris removal

Crisis Cleanup is free, and volunteers from around the country are answering calls from survivors.

Reporting the Crisis Cleanup Hotline does not guarantee assistance. Still, with the collaboration of over 1,800 volunteer organizations, the Crisis Cleanup Hotline has helped more than 80,900 homes and businesses find the helping hands needed to get on the path to recovery.

The hotline has been vital in cleanup efforts after many hurricanes, including Cristobal, Laura, Delta, and Sally.

Emergency calls should be directed to the appropriate local emergency management service.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said they will be donating a portion of remaining supplies to the First Baptist Church in La Place. They have a “store” set up where people can come and get needed supplies for free.

