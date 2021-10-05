Trending drier, more comfortable for the rest of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front has stalled just to our east, with slightly drier and less humid air beginning to filter into the region. However, an upper-low spinning just to our north will keep some clouds and even a slight chance of showers in the forecast for today. Best rain chances will likely be east of I-55, with today’s highs topping out in the low 80s.

Future radar for Tuesday, Oct. 5. (WAFB)

We should start to see a more significant push of drier air by Wednesday as the front begins to pull farther away from the region. With that, Wednesday should mark the beginning of an extended run of dry weather that will likely continue through at least the weekend.

Morning lows will generally bottom out in the low to mid 60s for the remainder of the week, with highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and mid 80s from Thursday into the weekend. As you can see, we won’t see a big drop in temperatures, but drier air and lower humidity should make things a bit more comfortable.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Oct. 5. (WAFB)

Into next week, it looks like southerly winds will bring a return of warmer and more humid conditions to the area. As moisture levels increase, a slight chance of showers will also return to the forecast.

In the tropics, things are trending much quieter over the Atlantic as well. The final advisory was written on Sam Monday night after it transitioned into a non-tropical low over the open Atlantic.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. (WAFB)

The only other area being monitored is a disorganized disturbance located near the central Bahamas as of Tuesday morning. This feature is only given a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.