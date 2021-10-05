Ask the Expert
Tennessee man dies after being shot by deputy during struggle in Houma

Shane Hartman was shot by a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Deputy
Shane Hartman was shot by a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Deputy(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead after being shot by a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Deputy during a struggle after three separate incidents on Monday, Oct. 4.

Shane Hartman died at a hospital after being shot in the torso, according to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman.

Coleman says the Houma Police Department was called to assist in the investigation.

TPSO deputies were first called to a disturbance at a business on Tunnel Boulevard, where deputies had to disarm Hartman of a knife, Coleman says. Hartman was checked out by medical personnel and released.

Shortly after, Coleman says deputies responded to a second complaint of Hartman impeding traffic. Hartman requested to be brought to another business, and deputies obliged.

When they arrived at the business, Hartman reportedly refused to exit the deputy’s car. A struggle ensued and Hartman was able to disarm a deputy of a taser.

Shots were fired, striking Hartman in his upper torso and the deputy in his hand.

Hartman died at the hospital later that day. The deputy received moderate injuries to his hand.

Officials say Hartman was from Cleveland, Tennessee but was residing in a hotel in New Iberia.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-743-7433.

