Package delivery delays cause frustrations in Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some people are used to waiting a long time for packages to be delivered.

But Jeremy Blackmon said lately the wait has been too long.

“Whenever I looked up the tracking number October 2nd, which was Saturday, it showed that it wasn’t even in Baton Rouge yet, that it was still in transit,” Blackmon said.

The Sorrento resident is told he could have to wait two weeks for an important car part to arrive.

“They said they didn’t know when that it had been there since 2:36 (p.m.) on Saturday and it was just sitting in the trailer waiting to be unloaded,” Blackmon said.

He called FedEx to ask where it was.

“It’s in a sealed trailer in Baton Rouge, they’re backlogged, and she didn’t know any time, date, or anything like that in which to anticipate the delivery,” Blackmon said he was told.

FedEx said the problems stem from a lack of workers, increased package volume, and the pandemic.

Blackmon said he just wishes he knew that delays were longer than usual before placing his order.

“It’s aggravating because the part is actually something that is potentially a road hazard and I can’t stop driving, I still have to go to work, I still have to get kids, I have things I have to do but I can’t take care of this issue and make my car safe for the road because my parts sitting in Baton Rouge,” Blackmon said.

A FedEx spokesperson sent WAFB:

“FedEx continues to navigate operational challenges due to constrained labor markets, increased package volume and the ongoing pandemic. We are taking bold action in order to provide the best possible service to our customers. We’re accelerating our efforts to bolster capacity. This includes a laser-like focus on people, facilities, and technology. We’re increasing hourly pay in select major sort locations and targeting recruitment in markets where the need is greatest to help keep pace with demand.”

UPS said they are not having the issue but are hiring in the Baton Rouge area. You can apply at: www.upsjobs.com.

FedEx jobs can be found at: https://careers.fedex.com/fedex/.

