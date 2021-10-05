Ask the Expert
One person escapes house fire on Greenwell Springs Road

Greenwell Springs Road house fires.
Greenwell Springs Road house fires.(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department helped one person escape a house fire on Greenwell Springs Road unharmed.

According to officials, fire investigators were at the gas station on the corner of Choctaw Dr. and Greenwell Springs Rd. around 10:45 p.m. when they noticed smoke a couple of blocks away contained to two houses.

When firefighters arrived on scene along with a bystander began knocking on the door to alert anyone inside. One person came out of the house in the 6500 block of Greenwell Springs Rd., unharmed. Firefighters found the fire on the back porches of both homes on fire.

The fire was contained to the porch of the vacant home on Greenwell Springs Rd. The fire damaged the back porch and room to the rear of the other house. From the evidence at the scene, fire investigators determined the fire to be arson.

The Red Cross was called out to help the displaced occupant.

