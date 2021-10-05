Mixed reaction to new ‘Parent Choice’ quarantine option in Louisiana schools; Will your child’s school comply with new guidelines?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most parents will now get to decide whether to quarantine their child, after a COVID-19 exposure in school.

The Louisiana Department of Education created a “Parent Choice” Quarantine Option.

According to LDOE: “If a school system decides to implement the parent choice option, mandatory quarantines for students defined as “close contact” will no longer be required. Instead, the parent or legal guardian will be immediately notified of the exposure and given the option to quarantine their child or allow them to remain in school. Additionally, at that time, parents will be given an opportunity for a no-cost COVID screening for their child.”

“We can no longer ignore the unintended academic consequences of our students unnecessarily missing school,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education. “This new, common-sense option empowers parents and local communities with the authority to make health-related decisions for their students.”

But not everyone is on board with the new option.

“When the release of the new policy from the Louisiana Department of Education came out, we were hearing from teachers, parents and even some students, about how confused and concerned they were for the safety in our schools,” said Larry Carter, President of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers.

Carter is against the move and says school districts should continue following CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health guidelines.

“The biggest concern is that schools become super spreaders or spreaders of Covid-19. Our biggest concern is that you’ll have a student that may be sick, and a parent due to some need to not keep that student home will send them to school sick. And that student who may not have been tested comes back and begins to start the spread of Covid in a particular classroom,” said Carter.

The Department of Health sent a letter to Dr. Brumley and the Department of Education, saying it is against the new quarantine guidelines.

“Enacting policies that do not align with public health guidance increases the risk for spread of COVID-19 in schools and jeopardizes the health and well-being of students, staff, and visitors that may be exposed to COVID-19 as a result. COVID-19 continues to circulate at extremely high levels throughout Louisiana, and the highest number of cases is occurring among those younger than 18 years of age. Since the beginning of August, 25% of all new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana have occurred among children,” said Theresa Sokol, MPH, State Epidemiologist, Louisiana Department of Health.

Each of Louisiana’s 69 school districts will get to decide whether to follow the new rules or keep their current guidelines.

Here in our area:

- East Baton Rouge Schools will NOT be changing their quarantine guidelines for students.

- Livingston, Ascension, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana will adopt the new ‘Parent Choice’ quarantine option.

The Louisiana GOP supports Superintendent Cade Brumley’s policy shift.

They released a statement that reads, “The LAGOP commends Superintendent Brumley for providing parents with a local option to determine their children’s education. Louisiana has lived under one-man rule by Governor Edwards for the past nineteen months, and it is nineteen months past due that parents be included in the conversation.”

“Well, I just really appreciate Superintendent Brumley for what he’s done. I think our parents and our kids and our teachers for that matter have suffered a long time, and I believe this is a viable option. Dr. Brumley is well within his right to do this. He has given the option to the local districts. If they’re not satisfied with giving the option to the parents to their kids, if they’ve been around someone who’s tested positive, then the school system can do what they’ve been doing. Then parents that are dissatisfied with that, can take it up with their local board. But I believe in the locals being able to make the best decisions for the kids. And I believe parents by in large want to do that, so I’m very pleased that Dr. Brumley made that decision,” said State Rep. Kathy Edmonston, (R) District 88.

This new ‘Parent Choice’ quarantine option does not apply for students who do test positive for Covid.

They will still have to isolate themselves until they are no longer infectious.

Here is more information from school districts about the ‘Parent Choice Quarantine option:

East Baton Rouge Schools

https://ebrschools.org/news/ebrpss-superintendent-responds-to-ldoe-quarantine-guidance/

Ascension Parish Schools:

https://www.apsb.org/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2197

Livingston Parish Schools:

http://lpsb.org/news/what_s_new/l_p_p_s_c_o_v_i_d_quarantine_new_guidelines

