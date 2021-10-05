Local non-profit offers free food to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Across from Electric Depot on Government Street you’ll notice a little white shed and inside a treat for anyone who’s passing by.

Co-founder of the Yes-We-Cannibal organization, Matt Keel, say the non-profit aims to bring awareness to some of the city’s local artists and musicians.

“We’re basically an experimental space for art and social research. And we’re very much connected with mutual aid networks as well,” said Matt Keel.

After Hurricane Ida, Matt and his finance felt the need to help the community. So, with the help of some friends they did just that.

“I think we’ve been going on three weeks maybe four and it’s been extraordinary. We’d wanted to do a community fridge for a while. So, we got in touch with Emily Bordelon who founded Baton Rouge Community Fridge right after Ida. And we decided it was just a good time to rush for it and get it out there as soon as possible,” Keel explained.

All it took was about $300, some scrap wood, a donated fridge, and the urge to help.

If you’re hungry, all you have to do is walk up, open it up, look to find something you would like and that’s it. Close it up and you’re pretty much good to go. And if you don’t need any food, they’re always taking donations. One man and his wife put together a basket to drop off.

“I’ve done some work with Red Cross, and we donate to other food banks but since I was in town and heard about this, she put a package together and I dropped it off,” said Darrell Dupuy who donated the food.

“It’s just a kind of beautiful experiment and art experiment in some ways to do this for free and try and build a sense of community that’s built around care,” said Keel.

The fridge is open 24 hours a day to literally anyone who wants to stop by. And there are projects in the works to put a couple of these up in various parts around the city.

