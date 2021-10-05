Health officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak connected to wedding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported it has confirmed the connection between a COVID-19 outbreak and a wedding in south Louisiana.

Health officials said they consider all attendees of a wedding at L’Eglise in Abbeville on Sept. 25, to be exposed to COVID and encourages any unvaccinated attendees to quarantine through Oct. 9. It is also recommended that all attendees get tested for the virus.

They added several of the about 150 people who attended the wedding developed symptoms and tested positive for the virus that causes COVID.

