After years of flooding problems along Bayou Manchac, 3 parishes partner up to fix issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since the May Flood, parishes are now starting to realize they will have to work together to achieve the ultimate goal, fix the flooding issues around the capital region.

“However, after the rain subsided before we can open up our gates to let the water, Manchac was backed up. So, the parish of Iberville is at the mercy of Manchac lowering before we can open our gates to let the water out,” says Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso.

Yesterday, Iberville parish presiden along with Ascension and East Baton Parish presidents met up to discuss some solutions that will help them combat some of the flooding issues seen along Bayou Manchac. One of the biggest topic items is de-snagging trees, Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish are already planning to do, which is putting homeowners at ease.

“I think those are the kind of projects that you know as citizens want to look forward to as we are partnering with our governmental agencies in order to expedite the process and cost shares,” explains Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.

The only issue is that the de-snagging project is on hold because river levels around the bayou are still too high, right now they are at seven when they need to be either at a four or a five. It’s one project that East Baton Rouge and Iberville Parish are discussing together. The hope the result will be discovering new options to avoid putting up aqua dams, which has created a problem between the parishes in the past.

“When it comes to issues like aqua dams, we want to see what we can do so that does not become an issue in the future as we work together to manager water,” says East Baton Rouge’s Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Now, there is not an official date of when they can start clearing trees along Bayou Manchac, parish officials say they are waiting for the river levels to go down, and then they can officially get to work.

