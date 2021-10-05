Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

DOTD considers 4-day, 10-hour workweek for construction crews

Road construction is planned to widen part of I-10.
Road construction is planned to widen part of I-10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana officials are developing plans to widen I-10 between LA 415 and the I-10/I-12 split.

Part of those plans could include a four-day, 10-hour workweek for construction crews.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) confirmed it is considering that option.

The idea is that a four-day workweek would mess with traffic a lot less than if crews were out for five days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

Package delivery delays cause frustrations in Capital Area
Package delivery delays cause frustrations in Capital Area
Bayou Manchac
After years of flooding problems along Bayou Manchac, 3 parishes partner up to fix issues
LSU Defensive End
Ali Gaye - 10/5/21 (Full Interview)
LSU Center
Liam Shanahan - 10/5/21 (Full Interview)