ATC suspends Raxx Bar for minimum of 30 days after deadly parking lot shooting

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - More than two weeks after someone was shot and killed outside Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control held a hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, on whether the board will revoke its license.

ATC commissioner Ernest P. Legier said he ruled that Raxx would be suspended for a minimum of 30 days, pending the decision of local authorities about the bar’s permit. However, the state permit can be suspended or revoked in the future, pending action from local authorities, which in this case, is the West Baton Rouge Parish Council.

Back on September 23, Tony Clayton, district attorney of the 18th Judicial District, made a desperate plea in front of the West Baton Rouge Council to temporarily shut down the bar. The council will have its next meeting on October 14 and it could decide then on whether the bar will get its liquor permit suspended or revoked.

“If the parish revokes the permit, then the state permit will be revoked as well,” added Legier.

However, if the parish takes no action, then the state suspension will end in 30 days and the bar will be free to reopen.

Cy J. D’Aquila Jr., the attorney for Raxx Bar and Grill, gave the following statement about the decision:

We are extremely pleased with ATC Commissioner Legier’s candor and honesty. We respect the decision he made. Raxx has recognized some changes that need to be made and will make those changes going forward to protect its patrons. Clearly the facts show that Raxx is not the culprit in this tragic incident. Again, our hearts and prayers go out to the Allen family and we hope the attention is not diverted from the real issue, which is justice for Trey Allen.

