Weak cold front moves through late Monday

Forecast for remainder of Monday, Oct. 4.
Forecast for remainder of Monday, Oct. 4.(WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will be pushing through the local area later today. The front will be a helpful trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. This particular front won’t be a huge temperature changer. You’ll mainly notice the difference in the early morning. Morning lows to end the work/school week will be in the low to mid 60°s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Oct. 4.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Oct. 4.(WAFB)

The area of low pressure tied to this front is forecast to stall to our north. This will keep some wrap around moisture in the area which could produce a few light showers Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday. The vast majority will remain dry. Rain amounts both days for the local area will be negligible. The weather will remain dry through next weekend.

Grass cutting forecast through Friday, Oct. 8.
Grass cutting forecast through Friday, Oct. 8.(WAFB)

High pressure will shift to our east for the first part of the new work/school week. This will open the door to moisture off the Gulf. A few stray afternoon showers will be possible with an increase in warmth and humidity as well.

Possible tropical development as of Monday, Oct. 4.
Possible tropical development as of Monday, Oct. 4.(WAFB)

We say goodbye to Victor in the tropics. Sam continues to be an impressive hurricane in the Northern Atlantic, but it will begin to transition into a post-tropical cyclone in the next day or so. A broad area of low pressure north of the Bahamas will move towards the East Coast but development chances remain low.

