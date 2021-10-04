Ask the Expert
Teachers gauge the extent of pandemic learning loss, how to detect if your child has dyslexia

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s going to take time to make up for lost learning opportunities since the start of COVID-19.

Teachers across the Capital Region are continuing to gauge the extent of learning loss.

This includes educators who work with children with dyslexia, or those who struggle to read or interpret words.

That’s why we’re highlighting Dyslexia Awareness Month for October and the importance of early intervention.

The Brighton School in Baton Rouge prepares students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences.

To learn more or get a full free screening you can go to https://www.thebrightonschool.org/

