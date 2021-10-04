Man records upskirt videos at Walmart, BRPD says
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrest a man who investigators said has been recording upskirt videos of women shopping at a Walmart location in the city.
According to BRPD, Dana Harris-Johnson, 29, admitted to producing 19 videos of females while they were shopping and did not get their consent to do so.
Police said he explained that he would hold a cell phone in his hand and walk behind a woman as she reached for items on shelves.
Harris-Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of video voyeurism.
