Man records upskirt videos at Walmart, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrest a man who investigators said has been recording upskirt videos of women shopping at a Walmart location in the city.

According to BRPD, Dana Harris-Johnson, 29, admitted to producing 19 videos of females while they were shopping and did not get their consent to do so.

Police said he explained that he would hold a cell phone in his hand and walk behind a woman as she reached for items on shelves.

Harris-Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of video voyeurism.

