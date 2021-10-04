Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man records upskirt videos at Walmart, BRPD says

Dana Harris-Johnson
Dana Harris-Johnson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrest a man who investigators said has been recording upskirt videos of women shopping at a Walmart location in the city.

According to BRPD, Dana Harris-Johnson, 29, admitted to producing 19 videos of females while they were shopping and did not get their consent to do so.

Police said he explained that he would hold a cell phone in his hand and walk behind a woman as she reached for items on shelves.

Harris-Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of video voyeurism.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

Latest News

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD investigates 3 separate shootings; all victims expected to survive
Upcoming Rain Chances for Monday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 10
Prolonged dry weather coming
FEMA has opened a new disaster recovery center in Donaldsonville.
FEMA opens new disaster recovery center
Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Ochsner puts pressure on employees’ spouses to get COVID-19 vaccine or health care fees could rise