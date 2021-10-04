Ask the Expert
Lunch with Coach O: LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will be holding his weekly Zoom press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 to recap the Tigers 24-19 loss to No. 22 Auburn. Coach Orgeron will also preview the upcoming game in Lexington, Kentucky as they take on the Wildcats.

LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) lost their first game at home against Auburn since 1999. The Bayou Bengals struggled to run the ball once again as they totaled 33 net yards on 25 carries. Corey Kiner was the leading rusher for LSU with 22 yards on five carries.

The Bayou Bengals will travel to Lexington, Kentucky to take on a No. 16 ranked Wildcat (5-0, 3-0 SEC) team that is coming off a 20-13 win over the Florida Gators. In the win over the Gators, Kentucky was led by a ground game that rushed for 137 yards.

The turning point of the game came in the third quarter as the Wildcats blocked a field goal and returned it 76 yards to give them a 13-10 lead.

