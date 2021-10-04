LSU Wendy’s worker accused of pulling gun on customer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A worker at the Wendy’s restaurant on the LSU campus is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument.

LSU police charged Keith Andre Johnson, 21, of Baton Rouge with aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, records show.

The weapons charge was added because LSU is deemed a firearm-free zone. The restaurant is located inside of the new Nicholson Gateway, off Nicholson Drive.

The responding officers said they were approached by three people who said Johnson was threatening them with a gun inside the restaurant just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Investigators entered the restaurant and say they found Johnson holding a small bag with a gun sticking out of it as well as a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.

One of the people involved, a female, said she got into a verbal argument with Johnson, a Wendy’s employee, when he allegedly walked to the back of the restaurant and returned with a gun. She claims he pulled the gun out and threatened to shoot her.

