Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU Wendy’s worker accused of pulling gun on customer

Keith Andre Johnson
Keith Andre Johnson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A worker at the Wendy’s restaurant on the LSU campus is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument.

LSU police charged Keith Andre Johnson, 21, of Baton Rouge with aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, records show.

RELATED: New bonds set for mother, boyfriend accused in Nevaeh Allen’s death

The weapons charge was added because LSU is deemed a firearm-free zone. The restaurant is located inside of the new Nicholson Gateway, off Nicholson Drive.

The responding officers said they were approached by three people who said Johnson was threatening them with a gun inside the restaurant just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Click/Tap Here For More Crime Stories

Investigators entered the restaurant and say they found Johnson holding a small bag with a gun sticking out of it as well as a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.

One of the people involved, a female, said she got into a verbal argument with Johnson, a Wendy’s employee, when he allegedly walked to the back of the restaurant and returned with a gun.  She claims he pulled the gun out and threatened to shoot her.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors

Latest News

Aerial Photo of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, La.
OLOL to build $100M ‘state-of-the-art’ cancer treatment center
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
La. to offer option of travel travelers to some families affected by Hurricane Ida
No. 22 Auburn rallies for first road win against LSU since ‘99; Bayou Bengals fall 24-19
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: LSU at No. 16 Kentucky