BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and officials with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center will make a “major” health care announcement in Baton Rouge at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

WAFB will be live streaming the news conference inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.