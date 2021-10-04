FEMA opens new disaster recovery center

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Getting the help you need isn’t always easy, especially after you’ve suffered greatly from a natural disaster.

“This is a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center,” said Nate Custer, FEMA’s media relations specialist. “It’s a place where people who had damages from Hurricane Ida can come and learn more about hey, FEMA may be able to help them.”

Trying to get help over the phone isn’t exactly ideal, particularly when you are not speaking with an actual person. The purpose of this center is to avoid those issues.

“Some people are more comfortable talking to someone, like, they can in a facility like this, sitting across the table face-to-face rather than dealing with FEMA online or on the phone,” noted Custer.

It’s been up and running since last week and Custer added so far people have been happy with the results

“Very much so and they’re not limited to just one visit. Maybe they come to the Disaster Recovery Center and then while here, they learn of something else they need to do or another document with the proof of showing ownership of their home, proof of residency, or whatever. So, they can come back,” explained Custer.

The center is located at 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville and can be visited Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. While there, people can also speak with the Small Business Administration.

“Because in a declared FEMA disaster like this, the SBA can consider low-interest disaster recovery loans to homeowners and renters,” continued Custer.

FEMA officials said they are looking to expand the number of these recovery sites in the future.

