Fashion show hopes to raise awareness about suicide prevention, end bullying

A fashion show was held to encourage body positivity and remind young people that they are not alone.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Folks gathered at Southern University on Sunday, Oct. 3, to put an end to bullying and raise awareness about suicide prevention.

The event was held to encourage body positivity and remind young people that they are not alone.

“I love doing, putting on new outfits and seeing people who really do support people who are trying to stop bullying and suicide,” said Tiva Thyssen, a model in the fashion show.

“If you ever feel like you need someone to talk to go to your closest friend or anybody. Go to somebody because everybody needs somebody and always remember tomorrow get better,” she added.

Young people struggling with their mental health or with bullies are told to find a trusted adult and let them know what’s going on.

