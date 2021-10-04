Deputies asking for public's help after man shot to death in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Port Allen.

Deputies say they received a report of shots fired on Rev. Manuel Drive and found Ernest Young, 36, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival.

Young was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, authorities say.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the detectives division of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-382-5200.

