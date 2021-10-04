Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Deputies asking for public's help after man shot to death in Port Allen

Ernest Young
Ernest Young(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Port Allen.

Deputies say they received a report of shots fired on Rev. Manuel Drive and found Ernest Young, 36, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival.

RELATED STORIES :

Young was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, authorities say.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the detectives division of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-382-5200.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors

Latest News

Aerial Photo of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, La.
OLOL to build $100M ‘state-of-the-art’ cancer treatment center
Keith Andre Johnson
LSU Wendy’s worker accused of pulling gun on customer
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
La. to offer option of travel trailers to some families affected by Hurricane Ida
No. 22 Auburn rallies for first road win against LSU since ‘99; Bayou Bengals fall 24-19