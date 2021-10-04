Cold front delivers welcomed relief this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will slowly make its way through the area today. As it does, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible, although best rain chances will probably be for areas east and southeast of metro Baton Rouge. It will stay warm and humid today, with highs in the mid 80s.

Futurecast for Monday, Oct. 4 (WAFB)

Even with the front expected to move through most of the area by tonight, an upper-low spinning to our north will keep some clouds and a slight chance of showers lingering into Tuesday. Humidity will be a little lower by tomorrow, with a morning start in the mid 60s, followed by highs in the low 80s, with a 20% chance of showers.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Oct. 4. (WAFB)

Drier air should overspread the region for the remainder of the week, leading to a welcomed extended run of dry weather through the weekend and possibly into early next week. Morning lows will range from the low to mid 60s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

In the tropics, Sam continues to spin over the north Atlantic as a hurricane this morning, with max winds of 105 mph as of the 4 a.m. Monday advisory. Sam will remain over the open Atlantic and should transition into a non-tropical low over the next day or so.

Hurricane Sam NHC forecast as of 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. (WAFB)

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. (WAFB)

Farther east, Victor is a tropical depression and not expected to last much longer. Finally, the National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of disturbed weather near the southeastern Bahamas this morning. Development chances are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook and this disturbance is expected to remain in the western Atlantic over the next several days.

