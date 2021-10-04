Bond hearing for Nevaeh Allen: New bonds set for Cardwell and Gardner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New bonds were set for both suspects involved in the killing of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen on Monday, Oct. 4

The new bond for the girl’s mother Lanaya Cardwell has been set for $375,000. She will have to submit to random drug screens as a condition, she must also wear a GPS ankle monitor and will not be allowed to travel outside of Louisiana without prior approval.

Cardwell will also be on house arrest and cannot leave unless she goes to court. She will not have any minors and cannot reside with Philip Gardner.

She must return to court Monday, November, 8 at 9 a.m.

The bond for Gardner is $75,000 on other charges will remain. He also received an additional $300,000 on top with second degree murder charge.

Gardner will have to submit to random drug screens, he must be monitored through GPS ankle monitoring.

He cannot travel outside Louisiana without prior court approval. Gardner will also be under house arrest and will not be allowed to leave home unless to attend court.

Court will consider employment opportunity when information is provided. No contact with any minors or any children. He cannot reside with Cardwell and must refrain from criminal conduct

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.