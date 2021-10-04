Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bond hearing for Nevaeh Allen: New bonds set for Cardwell and Gardner

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of their child, 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen (center).(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Viewer Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New bonds were set for both suspects involved in the killing of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen on Monday, Oct. 4

The new bond for the girl’s mother Lanaya Cardwell has been set for $375,000. She will have to submit to random drug screens as a condition, she must also wear a GPS ankle monitor and will not be allowed to travel outside of Louisiana without prior approval.

Cardwell will also be on house arrest and cannot leave unless she goes to court. She will not have any minors and cannot reside with Philip Gardner.

She must return to court Monday, November, 8 at 9 a.m.

The bond for Gardner is $75,000 on other charges will remain. He also received an additional $300,000 on top with second degree murder charge.

Gardner will have to submit to random drug screens, he must be monitored through GPS ankle monitoring.

He cannot travel outside Louisiana without prior court approval. Gardner will also be under house arrest and will not be allowed to leave home unless to attend court.

Court will consider employment opportunity when information is provided. No contact with any minors or any children. He cannot reside with Cardwell and must refrain from criminal conduct

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors

Latest News

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: LSU at No. 16 Kentucky
FEMA has opened a new disaster recovery center in Donaldsonville.
FEMA opens new disaster recovery center
Debris sitting outside a house.
Debris pickup starts in Livingston on Oct. 4
Teachers gauge the extent of pandemic learning loss, how to detect if your child has dyslexia