Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge-based U.S. Marshal killed in crash during mission

Jared Keyworth succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash while he was assisting in a mission...
Jared Keyworth succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash while he was assisting in a mission in Mississippi.(USMS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WVUE) - A U.S. Marshal stationed in Louisiana died in a crash while in the line of duty, officials report.

Deputy U.S. Marshal/Senior Inspector Jared Keyworth succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 4.

The crash happened on Tues., Sept. 28 while Keyworth was assisting in a mission near Florence, Mississippi.

Keyworth was flown to a hospital and later died.

Keyworth worked for the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Investigative Operations Division, stationed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is deeply saddened by the loss of SI Keyworth. We are a close-knit family and Jared’s loss will be felt throughout the entire organization,” said USMS Director Ronald L. Davis. “This tragedy is a reminder of the inherent risks our men and women face on a daily basis.”

Keyworth was an 11-year USMS veteran.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors

Latest News

Forecast for remainder of Monday, Oct. 4.
Weak cold front moves through late Monday
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at...
NBA YoungBoy takes #1 spot on Billboard 200; dethrones Drake’s CLB
YOUR MONEY: October's Top Five To Buy
YOUR MONEY: October's Top Five To Buy
HEALTH LINE: Cancer treatments
HEALTH LINE: Cancer treatments