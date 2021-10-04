Baton Rouge-based U.S. Marshal killed in crash during mission

WASHINGTON (WVUE) - A U.S. Marshal stationed in Louisiana died in a crash while in the line of duty, officials report.

Deputy U.S. Marshal/Senior Inspector Jared Keyworth succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 4.

The crash happened on Tues., Sept. 28 while Keyworth was assisting in a mission near Florence, Mississippi.

Keyworth was flown to a hospital and later died.

Keyworth worked for the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Investigative Operations Division, stationed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is deeply saddened by the loss of SI Keyworth. We are a close-knit family and Jared’s loss will be felt throughout the entire organization,” said USMS Director Ronald L. Davis. “This tragedy is a reminder of the inherent risks our men and women face on a daily basis.”

Keyworth was an 11-year USMS veteran.

